US sanctions against Rosatom to wreak havoc on nuclear sector — expert

MELITOPOL, May 12. /TASS/. The nuclear sector will face a serious crisis if the United States imposes sanctions against Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, told TASS on Friday.

Earlier, Democrat Gregory Meeks, a member of the US House of Representatives from New York, came out with an initiative to impose sanctions on Rosatom, as well as on any individual or legal entity that endangered the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power plant.

"If the United States ultimately imposes sanctions on Rosatom, it will cause turbulence in the nuclear sector. It’s not just replacing one fuel with another. It is a complicated technological process. They will tilt the balance which will lead to a serious crisis," Karchaa said.

According to Karchaa, sanctions against Rosatom are apparently geared to ensure the market monopoly of the American company Westinghouse, one of the global leaders in nuclear fuel production. He warned, however, that the United States "will face huge problems as it is already unable to fulfill existing orders and in this case, there will be even more."

Meanwhile, in his words, Rosatom will easily find alternative markets because "sanctions will not affect everyone." "I doubt that the United States will impose these sanctions, but it cannot be ruled out because you can expect almost anything from them. But they have no reason to impose these restrictions," he stressed.