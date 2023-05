MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian forces currently repel a Ukrainian attack towards the settlement of Maloilyinovka, DPR, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Thursday, adding that the enemy is suffering significant casualties.

"A fight is currently underway, repelling a Ukrainian armed forces attack towards the settlement of Maloilyinovka. Army and assault aviation is engaged, as well as artillery. The enemy is suffering significant casualties in personnel and vehicles," the Ministry said.