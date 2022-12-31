Russian Defense Minister addresses troops on New Year’s Eve

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu thanked Russian servicemen for their courage and heroism during the special military operation in Ukraine, wished them peace and reiterated the inevitability of victory in his New Year’s address aired by the Zvezda TV channel.

He noted this year’s serious life-changing trials and stressed that the courage and heroism of Russian servicemen in fighting against neo-Nazism and terrorism "will permanently remain in our motherland’s military history." The top military official thanked troops for their service, reiterating that Russia’s victory is inevitable and wished them health and peace.

Shoigu also thanked medics, the workers of the country’s military-industrial complex, construction workers and volunteers who contribute to Russia’s defensive capability and peaceful life on liberated territories.

"We will always remember our comrades who sacrificed their lives while fulfilling combat tasks to save civilians from genocide and violence only for the right to speak Russian," he added.