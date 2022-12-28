FSB: Two militants plotting Ukraine-ordered terror attack eliminated in Kabardino-Balkaria

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has eliminated two armed militants plotting a terror attack ordered by Ukrainian intelligence services in Kabardino-Balkaria, the FSB’s Public Relations Center told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Federal Security Service of Russia, during the course of investigative actions of a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 30 and Part 2 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparation for a terrorist attack), quashed the activities of two previously convicted Russian nationals plotting a terror attack in the town of Chegem in Kabardino-Balkaria at the behest of Ukrainian special services. After the crime would have been committed, they planned to depart for Ukraine to take part in hostilities against Russia’s armed forces," the FSB noted. "On December 26, when apprehended in the suburbs of Nalchik, the men in question put up armed resistance and were neutralized by return fire," the agency added. According to the FSB, they were members of a terrorist group operating until 2021 in a correctional colony in Kabardino-Balkaria.

The press service of the Investigative Committee reported that detectives initiated criminal proceedings on counts stipulated in Part 2 of Article 222 (illegal acquisition, storage and carrying of weapons committed by a group of persons), Part 2 of Article 222.1 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of explosives or explosive devices, committed by a group of persons by prior agreement) and Article 317 (encroachment on the lives of law enforcement officers) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

An improvised explosive device with a capacity of about 2 kg of TNT equivalent, an AK-74 assault rifle, a PM pistol and ammunition were found at the place of the incident.