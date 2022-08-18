BrahMos ready to equip small-size craft with its missiles — developer

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 18. /TASS/.BrahMos presents a craft carrying eight supersonic missiles, co-director of the Russian-Indian joint venture Alexander Maksichev told TASS at the Army-2022 Forum.

"We always said our missile is versatile and can be deployed on small-capacity platforms also. The craft in the presented version carries eight missiles," the co-director said.

"We are speaking about the concept. We have the experience when up to 12 missiles were deployed on missile boats with the displacement of 700-800 tonnes. This is possible," Maksichev noted.

BrahMos missiles have shipborne, airborne and land-based versions. The missile range initially was 290 km.