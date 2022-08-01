South East Asia, Middle East states to buy BrahMos missiles in next 2 years

NEW DELHI, August 1. /TASS/. About three or four countries in South East Asia and the Middle East will purchase BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles in the next two years, BrahMos Aerospace Russia-India Joint Venture Managing Director and CEO Atul Rane told TASS on Monday.

"I expect another one or two we will have another three-four countries on board from South East Asia and Middle East. Those countries which are coming in the press - Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia," the chief executive said.

"In Middle East it could be UAE, Saudi Arabia," Rane stressed.

The talks will be completed within two years, the BrahMos Aerospace head said, adding that the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitics had affected the negotiating process but he saw no problems with the countries he mentioned.

Oman in the Middle East has also displayed interest in the BrahMos missiles, Rane said.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is produced by the Indo-Russian BrahMos Aerospace Joint Venture. The missile has been developed by Russia’s Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (situated in the suburban town of Reutov near Moscow) and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization.

The BrahMos missile was test-launched for the first time in 2001. Its different versions are operational in all the three branches of India’s Armed Forces: the Air Force, the Army and the Navy. The Joint Venture is headquartered in New Delhi. The BrahMos missile was named after the Brahmaputra River of India and the Moskva River of Russia.

The first deal worth $375 million for the export of BrahMos missiles was inked with the Philippines in January this year. Under the contract, Manila will get three batteries of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles in the next three years.