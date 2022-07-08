Chinese army holds real warfare drills near Taiwan

BEIJING, July 8. /TASS/. The Chinese armed forces conducted real warfare patrols and drills near Taiwan, Spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army Shi Yi announced on Friday.

"The other day, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army conducted patrolling and drills in the mode of real warfare involving troops of several armed services at sea and in the air near the Island of Taiwan," the Command said in a statement posted on its WeChat social media account.

The Chinese army holds military maneuvers near Taiwan in an uneasy situation when tension has escalated in the Taiwan Strait through the US fault, it specified.

"Lately, the United States has been constantly rendering support to Taiwanese separatists - this is absolutely useless," Shi Yi stressed.

The Chinese army will remain on its enhanced alert, the spokesman said.

"We will step up military drills, firmly defend the sovereignty and security of our country and foil any attempts to achieve the so-called independence of Taiwan," he stressed.