MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, on Monday said Ukrainian forces used bread baking plants in Slavyansk and Kharkov and a dairy plant in Kramatorsk to deploy artillery and armored vehicles, multiple launch rocket systems.

"Despite the threat of a food crisis, Ukrainian armed formations continue to use food industry enterprises for military purposes," he said. "Units of Ukrainian forces set up firing positions, placed armored vehicles, artillery guns and MLRS on the territory of a bread making plant (Slavyansk, Bogomoltsa Str.) and a dairy plant (Kramatorsk, Geroyev Soyuza Str.) in the Donetsk People’s Republic and use them to systematically shell population centers."

He said nationalists placed long-range artillery and MLRS at Bread Baking Plant No. 11 (Gvardeytsev-Shironintsev Str.) in Kharkov, while the evacuation of residents from neighboring houses was deliberately not carried out.

Mizintsev said that these facts once again demonstrate the complete indifference of the Ukrainian authorities to the fate of civilians. All this is happening with the tacit consent of Western countries, which continue to turn a blind eye to the numerous war crimes of the Kiev regime.