Russian naval ships repel enemy air strike in Pacific drills

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s corvettes conducted missile and artillery firings in the Sea of Okhotsk during drills for repelling a hypothetical enemy’s air strike, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"Under the scenario of the exercise, the crews of the corvettes Gromky and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov detected a group of the notional enemy’s warships heading for Russian territorial waters. After the corvettes’ attempt to establish communications with the purported intruders, the adversary employed missile weapons against them, firing Malakhit target missiles," the press office said, specifying that the crew of the missile corvette Inei simulated the enemy in the drills.

Upon detecting the missile launch, the corvettes’ combat teams locked on the air target and live-fired Redut surface-to-air missile systems. As the target came within the engagement area of the shipborne artillery, it was fired at by the teams of 100mm A-190 artillery guns. The corvettes’ crews practiced the whole set of operations to provide air defense and generate radar and electronic interference, the press office said.

The drills running in the Sea of Okhotsk under the direction of Pacific Fleet Commander Sergey Avakyants involve over 20 combat ships and support vessels, aircraft and helicopters of naval aviation.