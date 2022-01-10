Over 6,000 militants located near CSTO southern border — President of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, January 10. /TASS/. There are over 6,000 militants located near the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) southern border - in Afghanistan’s northeast - says President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

"Overall, according to the intelligence of Tajikistan, there are over 40 camps and terrorist training centers in Afghanistan’s northeastern provinces, which house over 6,000 militants," the Takin president said during the CSTO emergency online summit on Kazakhstan.

According to Rahmon, the situation at the Tajik-Afghan border becomes more complicated every day: the Taliban [outlawed in Russia] infighting takes place right along the border. At one portion of the border, over 11 Taliban militants died and over 18 got injured last week.

"This is why we must establish a belt of security around Afghanistan," Rahmon proposed.