Russia’s defense chief lauds extension of missile launch notification deal with China

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Russia-China inter-governmental agreement on notifying each other’s side about the launches of ballistic missiles and space rocket carriers will be extended, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a working meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on Tuesday.

"I would like to use this opportunity to inform you that we have completed intra-state procedures required for the protocol on extending the Russian-Chinese inter-governmental agreement of October 13, 2009 on notifying each other’s side about the launches of ballistic missiles and space rocket carriers to come into force," Shoigu said during the talks held via a videoconference.

As the Russian defense chief said, "a further exchange of information will contribute to continuing bilateral cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and strengthening mutual trust in the military field."

The deal’s extension is evidence of the high level of trust between Russia and China, Shoigu stressed.

The protocol on the deal’s extension was signed in Moscow and Beijing on December 15, 2020 during a videoconference between Shoigu and Fenghe.