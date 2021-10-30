Russian Navy tracking US destroyer ship in Black Sea

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia's Black Sea Fleet is tracking the United States' guided-missile destroyer USS Porter that entered the Black Sea on Saturday, the Russian National Defense Management Center said in a statement.

"The Black Sea Fleet has begun to track the movement of the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter that entered the Black Sea on October 30," the statement reads.

The US Sixth Fleet said earlier that "USS Porter began its northbound transit to the Black Sea to operate with our NATO allies and partners in the region." The fleet added that its flagship USS Mount Whitney was also headed to the Black Sea.