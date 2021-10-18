Russia and China complete joint naval drills in Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese naval forces have completed their three-day joint exercise Maritime Interaction 2021 in the Sea of Japan, an official with Russia’s Defense Ministry told reporters.

"In total, during the exercise, Russian and Chinese sailors performed more than 20 different combat exercises," the ministry noted.

According to the ministry, the exercises started on October 14. As part of the practical stages, the ships of the two countries at sea ranges trained mine defense missions with artillery fire.

"As part of the air defense training, the ships counteracted the multifunctional Su-30SM fighters of the Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Eastern Military District and the Pacific Fleet naval aviation helicopters," the ministry said.

The sailors also practiced joint tactical maneuvering and communications. As part of the final stage, the ships of the two countries, supported by anti-submarine aircraft, found and blocked a simulated enemy submarine in the designated area. "Pilots of carrier-based helicopters simulated landing on the ships of allies with hovering over helipads," the ministry specified.

During the maneuvers, the Russian Navy was represented by the Project 1155 large antisubmarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev (NATO reporting name: Udaloy), the Project 20380 corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Gromky (Steregushchy-class), two harbor minesweepers, the Project 877 submarine Ust-Bolsheretsk (Kilo), a missile boat, and a rescue tug. The Chinese warships participating in the exercise included the destroyers Kunming and Nanchang, the corvettes Qinzhou and Luzhou, a diesel submarine, a supply ship, and a rescue vessel.