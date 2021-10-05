Tsirkon missile’s trials from sub completed, says commander

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The trials of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile from the submarine have been accomplished, Commander of the Northern Fleet Aleksandr Moiseyev reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

"On October 4, as part of the test program of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile, the rocket firing tests from the nuclear-powered submarine projects 885/885M, namely from the Severodvinsk nuclear-powered submarine have been completed. The Tsirkon missile’s launch was conducted from an underwater position. All systems, the missile weapon control complex of the submarine and the missile itself operated in normal mode without demur. The objectives of trials have been achieved. The underwater launch has been carried out and confirmed. At that stage, the missile’s trials from the submarine have been completed," Moiseev reported.

According to him, given the conducted trials and the test-firing earlier of the hypersonic cruise missile, Tsirkon lived up to its characteristics. Defense Minister Shoigu congratulated all those who took part in the trials: "I hope that we will complete all this work soon and put this missile into service".