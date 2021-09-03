Russia sees no obstacles to providing S-400 systems to Belarus, official says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. There are no obstacles to providing Russia’s S-400 air defense systems to Belarus, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Friday.

"Belarus is our strategic partner, we live in the Union State. Since the S-400 system is particularly intended for export, it would be logical, other things being equal, to respond to Belarus’ demand for such systems. I don’t see any obstacles or restrictions to that," Shugayev pointed out.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that Russia would soon provide his country with "dozens" of planes, helicopters, anti-aircraft weapons and perhaps the S-400 missile systems. Lukashenko stated in early August that Belarus was interested in getting the S-400 systems. He also said that Minsk had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the supply of the missile systems "at a reasonable price, on loan."

Shugayev, in turn, said on August 25 that if Russia received Belarus’ request for the supply of the S-400 and the Pantsir-S1 systems, the issue would be considered promptly.