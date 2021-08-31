Over 1,500 Baltic Fleet troops hold large-scale drills in Russia’s westernmost region

KALININGRAD, August 31. /TASS/. Over 1,500 personnel of the motor rifle and armored regiments from the Baltic Fleet’s army corps held drills in the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"As part of the force-on-force tactical exercise, the motor rifle units went on high alert, conducted a 60km march on their vehicles to the training ground to accomplish assigned missions," the press office said in a statement.

The tactical drills at the practice range near Kaliningrad involved over 1,500 troops and about 300 items of military hardware, the press office specified.

"In the course of the large-scale maneuvers, the participating troops practiced tactical measures as part of reconnaissance/strike (reconnaissance/fire) systems supported by attached artillery and air defense units," the statement says.

The teams of unmanned aerial vehicles monitored the troop operations and the destruction of the notional enemy’s forces and capabilities by firepower during the drills. All the data were transmitted from drone cameras to the command post of the maneuvers’ commanders in real time and shown on special screens to assess objectively the personnel’s operations in a training battle, the press office said.

"At the final stage of the drills, the troops delivered live-fire from small arms, grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, artillery and surface-to-air missile launchers," the statement says.