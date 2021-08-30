Russia delivers upgraded Akatsiya heavy howitzers to Belarus

YEKATERINBURG, August 30. /TASS/. The Uraltransmash defense manufacturer (part of the Uralvagonzavod Group within the Russian state tech corporation Rostec) has completed the delivery of upgraded 2S3M Akatsiya self-propelled heavy howitzers to Belarus, the company’s press office reported on Monday.

"The artillery system and the recoil mechanism have been repaired, and the engine and the hull of the self-propelled guns have been modernized," the press office quoted Uraltransmash CEO Dmitry Semizorov as saying.

The upgraded howitzers have been delivered under a contract with the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the press office said.

The 152mm 2S3M Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer is designated to destroy and suppress enemy artillery, mortars, and other adversary weapons, wipe out tanks, self-propelled guns and other armor, suppress the troop rear and military command centers, eliminate field and defensive installations.

Uraltransmash is Russia’s sole manufacturer of self-propelled artillery systems. The enterprise rolled out its first output on September 8, 1817. Toda the enterprise specializes both in military and civilian output.