Artificial intelligence becoming tool of geopolitical influence — Russian Security Council

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence technologies are turning into a tool of geopolitical influence, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov said, addressing the Army-2021 International Military-Technical Forum on Tuesday.

"Artificial intelligence technologies are one of the key aspects of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and require attention in terms of ensuring security and protecting national interests. State agencies, research organizations, manufacturers and private companies actively seek to implement technologies capable of simulating human cognitive functions," he pointed out. "In a completely digitalized world, artificial intelligence technologies turn into a tool of geopolitical influence," Kharmov added. Moreover, in his words, the research community is discussing possible scenarios for future conflicts between human civilization and the community of machines.

The Russian Security Council deputy secretary emphasized that developed countries, primarily the United States and its closest allies, are promoting "certain approaches to the basic rules for the development and use of artificial intelligence systems in various fields, which they can take advantage of." "Clearly, the countries that have succeeded in the development of such rules and standards and seek to enshrine them internationally look for new opportunities to gain global dominance in a changing historical environment," Khramov stressed.

"This situation creates threats to Russia’s national security and makes it necessary to respond appropriately," he concluded.