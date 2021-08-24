Defense chief highlights Egypt as Russia’s strategic partner on African continent

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Delegations from the Defense Ministries of Russia and Egypt hashed over future cooperation at the seventh meeting of the joint commission for military and technical cooperation in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Egypt is a strategic partner of Russia on the African continent. We are pleased to mention that the views of Moscow and Cairo concur on issues of regional security and the war against terrorism and extremism," Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said upon opening the plenary meeting. "It is vital to jointly oppose these threats which have turned into a convenient tool for Western states."

Shoigu also reaffirmed plans to continue intensively interacting with Egypt to strengthen security and stability in the Middle East and North Africa.

He noted that the dynamics of Russian-Egyptian contacts remains high despite the COVID-19 restrictions imposed around the world.

The Russian defense chief thanked his Egyptian colleagues for taking part in the Army 2021 Forum and the International Army Games.