Russia to set up air assault regiment in Crimea by year-end — commander

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. A new air assault regiment will be formed in Crimea by December 1 this year, Russian Airborne Force Commander Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Russian president’s decree on setting up the regiment has been signed and there is an executive directive by the chief of the General Staff, which stipulates that the [air assault] regiment in Crimea will be formed by December this year," the commander said on the sidelines of the Army-2021 international military-technical forum.

The new military unit will operate as part of the 7th mountain air assault division stationed in Novorossiysk. The Russian paratroopers in Crimea were earlier represented by an air assault battalion operational on a rotational basis.