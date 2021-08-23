Russia ready to set up armaments production in UAE — defense official

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready to arrange the production of armaments and military hardware on the territory of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said during talks with his UAE counterpart Al Jaberi Mubarak Saeed on Monday.

"We, Russia, are ready not only to supply equipment and armaments but also share technologies and arrange local production on the territory of your country," the Russian defense official said.

The UAE is a self-sufficient and independent state that actively purchases weapons and military equipment, Fomin said.

"And what is remarkable and commendable is that it is developing its own industry, the high-tech industry," the Russian deputy defense minister stressed.

Russia and the UAE are developing relations "in all possible directions, primarily political," cooperating in the field of the economy, trade, culture and other spheres, he said.

For his part, the UAE deputy minister for defense and defense industry support thanked his Russian counterpart for the opportunity to attend the ceremony of opening the Army 2021 international military-technical forum and the International Army Games.

"First of all, I would like to convey my best greetings on behalf of the defense minister of the United Arab Emirates to you personally. He wishes this exhibition, this forum to develop further and grow in its dimensions," the UAE defense official said.