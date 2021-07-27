Yars ICBM launchers assume field positions in Strategic Missile Force drills in Siberia

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. A missile regiment of Yars mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launchers assumed field positions in the area around its deployment during drills of the Strategic Missile Force in the Irkutsk Region in Eastern Siberia, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"A missile regiment of Yars road-mobile missile systems assumed field positions and embarked on combat patrols as part of the drills in the Irkutsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

"The latest Listva remote-controlled mine clearing vehicles are being employed along the routes of combat patrols to escort the Yars mobile missile systems," the ministry informed.

Some advanced combat vehicles are also involved in the drills of the Strategic Missile Force. In particular, anti-saboteur forces are accomplishing their tasks, employing Taifun-M anti-sabotage vehicles furnished with unmanned aerial vehicles, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

The RS-24 Yars is a Russian strategic missile system comprising a mobile or silo-based solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile with MIRVed (multiple independently targetable vehicle) warheads. The Yars is a modification of the Topol-M missile system. Russia started deploying Yars ICBM systems in 2009 when the Yars launcher was accepted for experimental combat duty in the Strategic Missile Force.