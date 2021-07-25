Putin reviews parade formation of warships off Kronshtadt on Russia’s Navy Day

KRONSHTADT, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President, Supreme-Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin is taking part in the festivities on Russia’s Navy Day in the fortress-port city of Kronshtadt on Sunday.

The Russian president is making the rounds aboard a boat along the parade line of warships in the Kronshtadt roadstead, greeting and congratulating the sailors of the Russian Navy on Navy Day.

The naval parade in Kronshtadt will involve 12 warships and four submarines, including the mine countermeasures ship Vladimir Yemelyanov, the small missile ship Geizer, the small anti-submarine warfare ship Urengoi, the large amphibious assault ships Minsk and Pyotr Morgunov, the missile corvette Gremyashchiy, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice Admiral Kulakov, the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the coast guard ship Almaz, the submarines Vladikavkaz, Krasnodar, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov and the ships of the Indian, Iranian and Pakistani navies.

Also, the nuclear-powered submarines Knyaz Vladimir and Vepr, the nuclear-powered underwater missile-carrying cruiser Oryol and the diesel-electric submarine Dmitrov have assumed their positions in static display in the Kronshtadt roadstead.

Putin will review Russia’s Main Naval Parade that will kick off on the Neva River in St. Petersburg at 11:00 a.m. Moscow time on Sunday.

Russia’s Main Naval Parade will take place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on Navy Day that is being celebrated on July 25 this year (the event is annually celebrated in Russia on the last Sunday of July). This year, the Russian Navy is celebrating its 325h anniversary.

Russia’s Main Naval Parade will involve over 50 combat ships, vessels, submarines and windjammers and about 4,000 personnel. About 50 aircraft will take part in the naval parade’s flyover. The parade will be held without spectators due to the tense epidemiological situation.

The Russian leader traditionally reviews the naval parade that takes place on Russia’s Navy Day on the Neva River and also makes the rounds along the parade formation of combat ships in the Kronshtadt roadstead aboard a boat. Upon opening the event, he delivers his congratulations to the sailors of the Russian Navy.