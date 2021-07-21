Russia offers cutting-edge Il-112VE military transport plane to world arms market

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 21. /TASS/. Russia has delivered the latest Ilyushin Il-112VE military transport plane to the world aviation market, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told TASS at the MAKS-2021 international air show on Wednesday.

"Over the past two years, Russian aircraft manufacturers have delivered the Su-57E multirole fighter, the Il-76MD-90A(E) military transport plane, the Il-78MK-90A aerial refueling tanker and the Il-112VE light military transport aircraft to the world arms market," Russia’s military cooperation chief said.

Russia also attaches great importance to offering the latest unmanned aerial vehicles to the world arms market, Shugayev said.

"Today we are offering a number of unmanned aerial vehicles to our partners: the Orlan-10E multirole drone system and the Orion-E long-duration multipurpose air reconnaissance vehicle," he added.

Aircraft have for a long time held a significant share in Russia’s arms exports, the chief of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said.

The Il-112VE light military transport plane is an export modification of the Il-112V aircraft developed for Russia’s Air Force and designed to carry and airdrop cargoes, vehicles, military hardware, ammunition and personnel.

The cutting-edge plane features versatile and expanded capabilities for carrying cargo and operating round the clock, and offers many other competitive advantages.

The MAKS-2021, one of the world’s top three air shows, is running in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25.