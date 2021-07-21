Russia’s assault aviation to get latest armor-striking rocket after 2023

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 21. /TASS/. Russia’s assault aviation will get the latest Broneboishchik (Armor Piercing) rocket after 2023, following the approval of the documentation for its acceptance for service, Executive Director of the Tecmash Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Alexander Kochkin told TASS at the MAKS-2021 air show on Wednesday.

"The new aviation rocket Broneboishchik is designed to be launched by various attack and transport/assault helicopters, Su-25 aircraft and other military planes to strike ground targets. Currently, work is underway to formalize and approve documents for accepting the rocket for service in the Russian troops," the Tecmash executive said.

The rocket’s serial deliveries will begin after the corresponding executive documents are issued, he said.

"Considering the Russian Defense Ministry’s procurement plans and the technological cycle of producing Broneboishchik rockets, their deliveries to the troops may begin no sooner than 2023," he specified.

The MAKS-2021, one of the world’s top three air shows, is running in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25.