Aviation accounts for about 50% of Russia’s export order portfolio, official says

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 21. /TASS/. The share of aviation in Russia’s portfolio of export orders for military products stands at about 50%, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told reporters at the MAKS-2021 international air show.

"Aviation has always been our priority - about 50% in 2020. In previous years, this figure was slightly lower - 48% or 47%. As for the order portfolio, which is worth more than $50 bln, we highlight that the aviation component is nearing 50%," he noted.

According to Shugayev, new contracts for the delivery of military aircraft may be inked this year. "I hope that [new] contracts will be signed this year, possibly, at MAKS-2021. All efforts will be made to ensure that this niche is not lost," he stressed.

The MAKS-2021 expo is running from July 20 to 25, and it is one of the world’s three largest air shows.