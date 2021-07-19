Russia to unveil Su-57’s latest communications system at MAKS-2021 air show

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Ruselectronics Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will feature the latest communications, navigation and identification systems for the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter at the MAKS-2021 air show, the company’s press office announced on Monday.

In particular, the Polyot Research and Production Enterprise (part of the Ruselectronics Group) will demonstrate the S-111 communications system for the Su-57 fifth-generation multirole fighter at the upcoming MAKS exhibition.

"The equipment provides radio-telephone communications and an exchange of the plane’s data with other aircraft of various designation and also with ground, aerial and naval command and control posts. The equipment incorporates the state-of-the-art technology of high-speed data transmission and features advanced network solutions," the press office said in a statement.

The Polyot Research and Production Enterprise will also demonstrate its latest innovation: an integrated system of communications, data exchange, navigation and identification, the press office revealed.

"Currently, these systems are installed on Su-57 and Su-30SM fighters, upgraded Su-27, Su-34 and Su-35S aircraft and the export version of the Su-35 plane, on various modifications of the Il-76, and on Il-112Vs and upgraded Tu-95 and Tu-160 long-range bombers. In addition, ground command and control posts and communications centers are equipped with the integrated system of communications, data exchange, navigation and identification," Ruselectronics noted.

Visitors will also be able to view the S-108 communications and data exchange suite mounted on the Su-35 multirole super-maneuverable fighter. The suite provides a jam-resistant and secure exchange of data and voice information through air-to-air and air-to-surface channels, the press office said.

Also, the onboard communications suite based on the integrated modular avionics technology will be demonstrated at the MAKS-2021 air show. The suite’s functions can be supplemented and upgraded without extra costs thanks to its open architecture and the modular design principle of developing and using standardized data exchange protocols. The equipment can also be mounted on various carriers, it added.

The MAKS-2021 international aerospace show will run in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow from July 20 to 25.

Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designated to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing a supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.