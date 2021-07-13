Russian radar posts hold drills in Crimea as NATO warships stay in Black Sea waters

SEVASTOPOL, July 13. /TASS/. Radio-technical posts of the Black Sea Fleet held an exercise in Crimea to ensure the safety of shipping and measures for the Fleet’s combat training, the Black Sea Fleet press office reported on Tuesday.

"An exercise was held at the Black Sea Fleet’s Crimean naval base to ensure the safety of shipping and measures for the Fleet’s combat training at sea. The exercise involved radio-technical and communications posts stationed on the coast of the Crimean Peninsula," the press office said in a statement.

Under scenario injects, the combat teams of the posts established visual and radio-electronic contacts with the designated targets, ensured the accuracy and timeliness of providing data on the surface situation and the navigational control of the ships performing assigned missions at sea, the statement says.

The drills involved the Black Sea Fleet’s stationary and mobile radar posts, which "proved a high degree of readiness and the ability to accomplish their assigned tasks," the press office stressed.

On June 28 - July 10, NATO held large-scale maneuvers dubbed Sea Breeze in the Black Sea that involved Ukraine, the United States, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Latvia and other countries. About 4,000 personnel, 40 combat ships, vessels and auxiliary craft, 30 aircraft and over 100 motor and armored vehicles were involved in the Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers.