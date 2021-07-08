Russian military tracking movement of USNS Yuma in the Black Sea

MOSCOW, July 8./TASS/. The Russian military has begun tracking the USNS Yuma, which has entered the Black Sea, the National Defense Control Center told journalists on Thursday.

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the actions of the Expeditionary Fast Transport USNS Yuma of the US Navy, that entered the Black Sea on July 8," it said.

Earlier on Thursday, United States Sixth Fleet reported that USNS Yuma had begun its transit into the Black Sea to operate with NATO allies and partners.

NATO’s Sea Breeze multinational naval maneuvers are underway in the Black Sea from June 28 to July 10. The drills involve Ukraine, the United States, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and Latvia. About 4,000 personnel, 40 warships, 30 aircraft and over 100 motor and armored vehicles are involved in the Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers.