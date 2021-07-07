Russian official urges ensuring control of information environment to fight cybercrime

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The fight against cybercrime requires efforts to ensure control of the information environment that would make it possible to track criminal activity, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov said on Wednesday, commenting on the updated edition of the National Security Strategy.

"To effectively fight cyber-attacks and crimes involving information and communication technologies requires the establishment of a well-controlled information environment where it would be possible to track criminal activities through certain technical means in order to ensure the inevitability of punishment," he pointed out. Khramov emphasized that it was important to achieve that goal, adding that "it’s impossible to boost the digital economy without ensuring people’s trust in the relevant technologies and services," which, in turn, directly depends on the safety and stability of the national IT infrastructure.

According to Khramov, efforts to ensure cybersecurity should become an integral part of all processes related to the use of information technologies. The Security Council deputy secretary noted that Russia’s updated National Security Strategy determined cybersecurity as a special strategic priority. The key steps to implementing it include "forming a safe environment for the circulation of reliable information and improving the protection and stability of Russia’s information infrastructure," Khramov emphasized.