Cyber attacks against Russia carried out from US, Germany, the Netherlands, expert says

SOCHI, July 7. /TASS/. Hackers carried out cyber attacks on Russia’s infrastructure mainly from the territory of the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents Deputy Director Nikolai Murashov said on Wednesday.

"In 2020, most cyber attacks on Russia’s information space were conducted from overseas, mainly from the territory of the US, Germany and the Netherlands," Murashov told Infoforum in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.

According to the expert, the Russian coordination center is ready to respond to all requests for assistance within the framework of cooperation. However, many foreign states - participants of a network of contact points - don’t ask Russia for assistance in thwarting harmful activity, nor do they respond to Russia’s requests.

"For example, Germany’s Computer Emergency Response Team, which is required to serve as a single point of contact, has relieved itself of these responsibilities and suggested that Russia deal with all issues directly with the providers," Murashov explained.

Meanwhile, he noted that unfounded claims against Russia over its alleged role in hacker attacks are endlessly churned out by the media and cyber protection activity has become too politicized.

The Russian coordination center cooperates with 153 such foreign centers. "The center’s international cooperation has helped thwart nearly 69,000 malicious activity sources in other countries targeting our information infrastructure facilities. On the other hand, at the request of our partners, we stopped dangerous activity against them from more than 9,000 sources based in Russia," Murashov said. According to him, this data shows that Russia is not a key threat to the information space of other countries.