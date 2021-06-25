Russia’s top brass invites 133 countries to Army International Military-Technical Forum

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has sent invitations to over 130 countries to participate in the 7th Army International Military-Technical Forum, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Friday.

"The invitations have been sent to 133 defense ministries, and 74 of them have responded positively," Shoigu said at the ministry’s board meeting.

Over a thousand enterprises and organizations have already expressed their desire to take part in the forum’s work. The days of military-technical cooperation will be held for foreign partners for the first time at the Alabino practice range and at the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 23 and 24, the defense chief said.

"A new specialized exposition, the Arctic, will also be organized to show advanced military hardware used in northern latitudes," Shoigu said.

Over 180 scientific and business measures are planned on the sidelines of the forum to focus on the essential issues of military and defense industry development and on a broad range of cooperation with foreign partners, the defense chief informed.

"As a central event, the fifth conference, Technologies of Artificial Intelligence in the Interests of the State’s Defense and Security, will be held," Shoigu said.

"About a million and a half people are expected to attend the forum," the defense minister said.

Preparations for the forum

The Russian defense minister suggested that the ministry’s board meeting should discuss preparations for the forum, reminding those present that 57 days remained before its beginning.

Last year, the forum was held at a high level, despite the uneasy epidemiological situation, Shoigu recalled.

"About 1,400 enterprises showcased over 28,000 military and dual-purpose products. The forum brought together 92 foreign official military delegations, including 18 high-level representations. Representatives of 32 foreign states attended over 180 scientific and business events," the Russian defense chief said.

As a landmark event, 41 state contracts worth 1,160 billion rubles (around $16.5 billion) were signed with 27 defense enterprises at the forum, Shoigu said.

"We expect the forum to evoke no less interest this year," the defense minister said.