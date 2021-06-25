Advanced weaponry to reach over 71% in Russian troops by year-end — top brass

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The deliveries of armaments and military hardware to the Russian Army and Navy are being financed ahead of schedule, and advanced weaponry in the Russian Armed Forces will reach over 71% by the end of this year, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Friday.

"As of today, the level of defense procurement is higher compared to last year and makes up 95%," Shoigu said at the ministry’s board meeting.

"In specifying the defense procurement plan, it is important to ensure the priority development of the strategic nuclear forces, general-purpose forces, troop command and control and robotized hardware," the defense chief said.

As Shoigu pointed out, "the implementation of these measures will raise the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces and make it possible to bring the share of advanced armaments and military hardware to 71.6% this year".

Speaking about the defense procurement, Shoigu noted that the financing of the deliveries of weapon systems at a fast rate and the efforts to maintain their modernity at a level not lower than the year 2020 were the specifics of the work in this area.

The Defense Minister suggested that the board meeting should examine the results of the defense procurement plan and discuss proposals for specifying it.