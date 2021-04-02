Russia, Belarus to test offensive operation techniques in Zapad-2021 strategic drills

MINSK, April 2. /TASS/. The Zapad-2021 Russian-Belarusian strategic drills will be solely of defensive nature but will employ offensive operations to fight various forms of a hybrid aggression, Deputy Chief of the Belarusian Armed Forces General Staff Pavel Muraveiko said on Friday.

"I don’t want an illusion to be created. We are also studying and testing offensive operations, employing present-day forms and methods of fighting hybrid actions and are considering the issues of information warfare. All the measures are aimed at demonstrating our resolve and readiness to defend the sovereignty and independence of our countries," the news agency BelTA quoted the deputy chief of the Belarusian General Staff as saying.

The Russia-Belarus joint strategic exercise will run on the training grounds of both countries on September 10-16.