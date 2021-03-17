Russian Navy tracking Spanish warship in Black Sea

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet has started tracking the Spanish Navy frigate Mendez Nunez in the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Wednesday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and capabilities have started tracking the Spanish Navy frigate Mendez Nunez in the Black Sea," the statement says.

The Spanish warship entered the Black Sea on March 17, the National Defense Control Center said.

Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on March 12 that the Black Sea Fleet was tracking the Spanish Navy frigate Cristobal Colon that had entered the Black Sea.

NATO warships periodically enter the Black Sea. In February, the Russian Black Sea Fleet tracked the Spanish and Greek minesweepers that had entered the Black Sea.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that the presence of warships in the Black Sea that belong to states outside of the region does not contribute to stability there.