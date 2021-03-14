Russian and US diplomats cooperate to commemorate victims despite sanctions

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Russia’s military diplomats continue to cooperate with the US as part of an intergovernmental commission to commemorate those missing and dead during the years of conflict, senior military official Alexander Novikov announced on Sunday.

"Despite all the difficult relations, some activities continue as part of the intergovernmental commission to commemorate those missing and killed during the years of conflict," Novikov, who heads the 1st department of Russian Main International Military Cooperation Directorate stated on Russia’s Zvezda TV channel.

He also specified that during the talks on arms treaties, it seemed that the US had recognized the level of the Russian Armed Forces’ development. "They cannot ignore it," Novikov said.

Washington started slapping sanctions on Russia due to the events in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia in March 2014. The sanctions affected some country’s banks and companies, major businessmen as well as the high-ranking officials from Russia and the government of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. Furthermore, the leadership of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics was targeted by sanctions. Exports of US goods, technologies and services to Crimea were banned, while US investments in the peninsula were also outlawed. The sanctions have been repeatedly extended and expanded.