Russia’s Ground Forces to take part in nine international exercises in 2021

Eight of which will be held in Russia

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Ground Forces will take part in nine international drills in 2021, eight of which will be held in Russia, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Nine joint military exercises involving Russia’s Ground Forces and foreign troops are scheduled to take place in 2021 as part of international defense cooperation," the statement reads.

According to the Defense Ministry, Russia is expected to host six bilateral drills, including Russian-Algerian drills, the Indra-2021 Russian-Indian exercise, the Friendship-2021 Russian-Pakistani exercise, the Laros-2021 Russian-Laotian drills, Russian-Vietnamese tank exercises and Russia-Sri Lankan anti-terrorism exercise.

"In addition, the Peace Mission 2020 joint anti-terrorist drills involving Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries and the Unbreakable Brotherhood 2021 exercise involving the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization are also expected to take place in Russia," the statement said.

The ministry added that Russian troops would also participate in the Selenga 2021 Russian-Mongolian exercise.

"All exercises will be aimed at boosting peacekeeping and counterterrorism efforts," the Russian Defense Ministry emphasized.

