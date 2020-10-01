New line of artillery pieces to be created for Russian army

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Russian military will get a new line of artillery pieces and mortars on different types of chassis, being developed within the framework of the research and development program Nabrosok (Sketch), the ground forces' commander-in-chief, General of the Army Oleg Salyukov, told the government-published Rossiyskaya Gazeta in an interview.

"Within the framework of the research and development project Nabrosok the finishing touches will be put in 2022 to a whole line of samples of highly mobile artillery pieces and mortars on different types of chassis. Their purchase is due under the government defense order timetable," Salyukov said.

The new weapons will go operational after personnel retraining.

"The new artillery pieces are meant to provide fire support for infantry units on the basis of computerized data gathering and sighting processes. They are capable of firing from unprepared positions and are suitable for operation on unfriendly terrain and in the Arctic," the commander-in-chief specified.

Thursday, October 1 is the Russian ground forces' professional holiday, established in 2006.