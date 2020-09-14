Four Russian fighters scrambled to intercept three US bombers over Black Sea

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Four Russian fighter jets were scrambled to intercept three US B-52 strategic bombers approaching the Russian border over the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Monday.

According to the center, Russian airspace control systems of the Southern Military District detected three aerial targets over the Black Sea approaching Russia’s state border from the direction of Ukraine. Two Su-27 and two Su-30 fighters were scrambled to intercept the targets.

"The crews of the Russian fighters approached the aerial targets at a safe distance, identified them as three US Air Force B-52H strategic bombers and escorted them over the Black Sea," the center said.

The Russian border was not violated. After the US aircraft turned away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighters safely returned to their home airfield.

"The entire flights of the Russian fighters proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the center stressed.

The command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces wrote on its Facebook account on Monday that US strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons were again observed over Ukraine. According to the command, they were heading for the Black Sea to take part in joint actions with partner countries in the sphere of collective security.

The Ukrainian command said that such flights would be performed on a regular basis and Ukraine considered such actions as the US support. The Armed Forces command admitted that the mission was linked with Russia.

Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin said earlier that flights by US military aircraft over Ukraine could not be seen as promoting relaxation of tension in the region.