Russia’s MiG-31 fighter jet scrambled to intercept US spy plane over Barents Sea

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. A Russian MiG-31 fighter was scrambled to intercept a US Poseidon reconnaissance plane over the Barents Sea approaching Russia’s state border, the National Defense Control Center reported on Thursday.

Russian radar stations spotted an air target over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea approaching Russia’s state border on August 13, the Center said.

"A MiG-31BM fighter jet from the Northern Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to identify the target. The Russian fighter’s crew approached the air target at a safe distance and identified it as a US Navy P-8A maritime patrol plane," the National Defense Control Center said.

"After the US plane moved away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield," the Center said.

"No violations of the Russian state border by the US military plane were allowed," the National Defense Control Center stressed.

The entire flight of the Russian fighter aircraft proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, it said.

The flights of US spy planes near Russian borders have become more frequent lately. In particular, a Su-27 fighter from the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled on August 12 to intercept a US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance plane and a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft over the Black Sea.