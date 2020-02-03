Russian hi-tech firm to feature latest artillery system at arms show in India

"The display stand will feature a full-size model of the AU-220M, which can be mounted on the chassis of an infantry fighting vehicle and an armored personnel carrier, and employed in its stationary version to defend coastal facilities and for air defense," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec will demonstrate an AU-220M 57mm artillery system for the first time abroad at the DefEXpo-2020 arms show that will run in the Indian city of Lucknow on February 5-9, the Rostec press office reported on Monday.

The other new products will include tank rounds with armor-piercing sub-caliber shells (produced by the Tecmash Group), including the 3VBM23 (Svinets-2) 125mm round and the experimental model of the Mango-M, which is an upgraded 3VBM17 (Mango) round.

The Russian exposition will also feature the Rubezh-Avtomatika anti-drone system (produced by the Avtomatika Group). The system can detect and neutralize drones without an operator’s participation, the Rostec press office added.

Overall, the Russian exposition will demonstrate more than 500 items of armament, military and special hardware: the models of T-90S and T-90MS tanks, the upgraded T-72 tank, the Ansat multipurpose helicopter, heavy Mi-171A2 and Mi-38 rotorcraft, TV7-117ST-01 engines for regional Il-114-300 passenger planes, VK-2500PS-03 motors for Mi-171A2 helicopters and the TRDD-50MT engine for light aircraft and other products.

As Rostec Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Viktor Kladov stressed, India is a key importer of Russian weapons. "The interest in Russian new products is stably high in the region and that is why our participation in such events as the DefExpo is expanding each year," the press office quoted him as saying.