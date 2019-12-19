Russian, Indian troops end Indra joint drills with large-scale anti-terror operation

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. A large-scale anti-terror operation involving the armor and aircraft rounded out the Russian-Indian drills Indra-2019 at the Babina training range in the state of Uttar-Pradesh in India, the press office of Russia’s Pacific Fleet reported on Thursday.
India’s Defense Minister Shripad Naik supervised the joint maneuvers of the troops from both countries, the press office said.
Under the drills’ scenario, motorized infantry and special operations units from the combined arms army of Russia’s Eastern Military District and India's 31st armored division blocked a large group of terrorists in a city.
"The operation involved 14 T-90 tanks, 14 BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles and over 500 personnel from both sides," the press office said, adding that aircraft provided support for the ground forces.
The city’s liberation from the notional terrorists came as the concluding episode of the active phase of the international drills.
On Wednesday, India’s Defense Minister Shripad Naik and Deputy Commander of Russia’s Eastern Military District Lieutenant-General Sergei Sevryukov held a brief analysis of the drills and awarded some servicemen of Russia and India departmental medals and memorable gifts.
The Indra-2019 drills are running at training ranges of three Indian states on December 11-21. Simultaneously, the naval and Air Force components of the drills are taking place. Overall, more than 700 Russian troops have arrived in India.