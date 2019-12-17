Russian Pacific Fleet task force makes business call at Busan port

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s task force arrived on a business call in the port of Busan to meet with the South Korean Navy’s command and the city authorities and hold friendly sports competitions, the Fleet’s press service said on Tuesday.

"Today the Pacific Fleet’s task force consisting of the Varyag missile cruiser, the Admiral Panteleyev large anti-submarine ship and the Pechenga medium seagoing tanker made a business call to the port of Busan (South Korea) as part of its scheduled long voyage to the Asia-Pacific Region," the press service said in a statement.

A working meeting will be held at the port to discuss the issues devoted to providing material and technical support for the Russian vessels during their call.

The Russian sailors are expected to pay visits to the South Korean Navy’s command and the city’s authorities. On Thursday, the two countries’ sailors will hold friendly football and volleyball matches and tug-of-war competitions.

A large-scale sightseeing tour and a cultural program will be arranged for the Russian crew, which is due to wrap up the visit on December 21.