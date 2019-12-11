Russia, India kick off joint multi-service force drills Indra-2019

"Today, an official ceremony was held at the Babina training range in the state of Uttar Pradesh (India) to open the Russian-Indian multi-service force exercise Indra-2019. The servicemen of the two countries also lined up at the port of Marmagao and at the Pune Air Force station to mark the beginning of the drills," the press office said in a statement.

Military orchestras performed the anthems of both countries and the national flags of Russia and India as well as the flag of the drills were hoisted solemnly during the official ceremony. The crews of helicopters from the Indian Air Force’s aerobatic group and parachutists demonstrated their skills. The ceremony ended with a parade by Russian and Indian troops marching across the field camp’s ground, followed by combat hardware involved in the drills.

The Indra-2019 drills will run at training ranges of three Indian states. Russia is represented in the military exercise by over 700 servicemen, including units of the all-arms army of the Eastern Military District, pilots and technicians of the District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army, and also the crews of the Baltic Fleet warships.

The Russian troops will use the tanks and armored personnel carriers and also the aircraft provided by the receiving side for the period of the drills. The drills will run through December 21.