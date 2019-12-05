Russian latest multirole nuclear-powered sub test-fires torpedo weapons in White Sea

"The crew of the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan made a salvo of two torpedoes from its submerged position against an underwater target. According to a preliminary estimate, the torpedo test-fire passed successfully," the press office said.

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The latest Project Yasen-M multirole nuclear-powered submarine Kazan test-fired torpedo weapons from its submerged position in the White Sea, the press office of Russia’s Northern Fleet reported on Thursday.

The test-fire was held as part of the sub’s sea trials, the Fleet’s press office specified.

"The submarine will soon perform several more episodes of its trials in the White Sea, including the tests of its armament," the press office said.

The Kazan is the first multirole nuclear-powered submarine of the improved Project 885M (Yasen-M). It was laid out at the Sevmash Shipyard in 2009 and floated out on March 31, 2017. The sub is expected to join Russia’s Northern Fleet where the lead Yasen-class submarine Severodvinsk is in operation. The Sevmash Shipyard is currently building five more submarines of this Project.

The submarines of this Project have been designed by the Malakhit Marine Engineering Bureau. They carry Oniks and Kalibr cruise missiles as their main armament. Compared to their predecessors, these submarines have their torpedo tubes moved further aft (the forepart houses a spherical sonar array, which allows detecting an enemy at large distances).