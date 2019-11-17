Russia ready to take part in developing Turkish fighter jets

DUBAI/United Arab Emirates/, November 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready to take part in developing Turkish fighter jets of 4++ and fifth-generation and offer its technologies, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told reporters at Dubai Airshow-2019 on Sunday.

"As for developing advanced aircraft, now the sides are in technical talks on 4++ generation aircraft and are also holding the first preliminary consultations on the fifth-generation jet," Shugayev said.

"Given its competence in manufacturing the fifth-generation jet, Russia could take part in this project: in particular, this cooperation is possible in a range of the jet’s systems," he noted.

According to Shugayev, the partners are now discussing this issue. "However, it’s early to say that substantive talks have been launched on creating a new jet by Russia and Turkey," he stressed.