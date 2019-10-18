First Russian-Laotian miitary drills to be held in December in Laos

CHITA, October 18. /TASS/. First Russian-Laotian joint tank drills "Laros-2019" will be held at the Ban Pan training range in Laos on December 10-19, the press service of the Russian Eastern Military District said on Friday.

"Tank units of the Eastern Military District will take part in Russian-Laotian drills that will be held in Laos on December 10-19 at the Ban Pan training range," the press service said. "For the course of the drills, the Laotian army will provide Russian servicemen with their own weapons and military equipment, in particular T-72MS tanks, [armored vehicle] BRDM-2MS, PKTM machine guns, AKM assault rifle," the press service added.

Over 500 servicemen from Russia and Laos will take part in the joint drills. Russia will be represented by tank units from the Zabaikalsky region.