Russian Helicopters to offer Ka-32 upgrade to South Korea, says CEO

SEOUL, October 16. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters will offer the upgrade of Ka-32 helicopters to South Korea, Chief Executive Officer of the rotorcraft manufacturer Andrei Boginsky said in an interview with TASS on Tuesday at Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition ADEX.

South Korea exploits quite a few helicopters produced at the enterprises of the Russian holding, he said. "That is Ka-32 in the first place. The biggest foreign park of helicopters of that type in the world is here. Various structures and agencies of South Korea, as well as private companies, exploit over 50 helicopters," he said.

"That is one of the key markets for us. Helicopters have been exploited for quite a long period, which is why we are aware of the necessity to upgrade them. At the exhibition we present our work on the upgrade of Ka-32 and what we will be offering to our Korean customers in the near future," CEO noted.