Russia vows to beef up western border amid rising tensions with NATO

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry will take wide-ranging measures in light of the mounting tensions along the country’s western borders, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said, opening the ministry’s board meeting on Wednesday.

When talking about the current military and political climate, he pointed to NATO’s ongoing military build-up in Eastern Europe, the deployment of US missile defenses to Poland and Romania, along with NATO’s growing cooperation with Finland and Sweden.

"We will take comprehensive measures to thwart the emerging threats," Shoigu pointed out.

The Russian defense chief said that a discussion on the meeting’s agenda would be held on carrying out the 2019-2025 plans set before the country’s Western and Eastern Military Districts in accordance with President Putin’s May Decrees of 2012 and 2018 and instructions handed down following the Sochi meetings.