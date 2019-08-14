Two Russian strategic bombers perform scheduled flight over Barents and Norwegian Seas

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers have performed a scheduled flight over the Barents and Norwegian Seas, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers from long-range aviation of Russia’s Aerospace Force have performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas," the ministry said in a statement.

At certain stages of their flight route, "the long-range aircraft were shadowed by F-16 fighters of the Norwegian Air Force," the statement reads.

"Long-range aviation pilots regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas and the Pacific Ocean in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," Russia’s Defense Ministry stressed.

On Monday, Russia’s top brass reported about a scheduled flight by Tu-95MS strategic bombers over the Barents, Norwegian and North Seas.